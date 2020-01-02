Work underway for new monument memorializing fallen soldiers in Neshoba County

Eight months after a tornado destroyed a monument memorializing fallen soldiers of Neshoba County, site work started Monday at Deweese Park in Philadelphia for a new monument.
“Initial site prep included removing the old monument and tree stumps from the area where the monument will be placed,” said retired Col. Ray Crocker, the vice chairman of the Fallen Soldiers Monument Committee.
Since September of 2019, representatives and citizens of Neshoba County have met each month to discuss how to raise the funds for the new monument, which will be dedicated to local soldiers who gave their lives fighting for freedom.
A 501c3 non-profit organization was formed and a bank account was designated strictly to raise money for the memorial to allow the public an accessible method of donating.
Crocker said individuals, businesses, or groups can purchase engraved bricks or pavers, which will be placed in the court within the wide semi-circle-shaped wall.
Bricks are $125 ad pavers are $200 with a limited number of benches left to sell for $10,000 each.
“You don’t have to be from Neshoba County to buy a brick, paver, or bench,” Crocker said. “We encourage anyone who wants to honor a family member – they don’t even have to be military. The veterans will be placed closest to the monument.”
Crocker said the total cost of the monument will be $100,000. That includes the monument and granite.
“Half of that, which buys all the granite, will have to be raised by the end of February, so we can go ahead and place the order in time to dedicate the monument in May of 2020 on Memorial Day,” Crocker said. “So, we have to place the order, get the granite, cut it, engrave it and get it ready to go.”
Crocker said the monument's new design will be low to the ground, making it harder to be toppled in inclement weather. The height is calculated to make the names viewable from a wheelchair and an individual standing.
It will be constructed out of a mixture of black and white granite on a cement base. The names immortalized on the granite will be divided by the war era in which the soldiers served.
“It’s going to be closer to the wall and will encompass where the old monument was setting,” Crocker said.
Crocker said such monuments are important because they represent those who gave their lives fighting for the freedoms we enjoy.
“We need to highlight everybody that has served whether they went to war or not, because they are part of the process of staying free,” Crocker said. “But, especially those that paid that ultimate sacrifice killed during wartime. We should never forget one drop of blood that was shed for this country.”
Philadelphia Mayor James Young, who is on the committee, said in a news release that the memorial will be a great centerpiece for the community.
“With the importance of what these soldiers have done for our country, for the nation, sacrificing their lives – giving their lives, in many cases – for the good of the community and for the good of our nation, we cannot afford to forget what they paid,” Young said.
“The memorial is a way of reminding that freedom is not free. Somebody has to fight for it. And, not only that, but it reminds us of the soldiers that are going on, now, and the sacrifices they’re making. We need to remember every way we can. This is Generation Now remembering Generation Then and we’re looking at the future going forward, so this is going to be ideal for it.”
For more information, contact Crocker at 601-663-6674 or send inquiries to Monument Committee, PO Box 64, Philadelphia, MS 39350.
