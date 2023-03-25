Work moves forward on Highway 80 bridge

Contractors are on site, and work has begun on replacing a bridge on Old Highway 80 after more than two years of planning and effort by two city administrations.
While the planning stage may have taken longer than expected, Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge told the City Council Tuesday Joe McGee Construction was making rapid progress on the physical project. The contractor has finished rerouting the water and sewer lines, he said, and will soon begin removing the old bridge to make way for new construction.
Workers on the site said weather had caused some delay since they first arrived in February, but the project was still moving along at a good pace.
Efforts to replace the bridge, which began in 2020, were delayed several times as the city worked through funding changes, rebidding and more to get the project awarded and get workers on site. The city also had to factor in supply chain disruptions caused by a global pandemic, inflation and labor shortages.
In addition to costing time, the delays also contributed to higher costs, Hodge said, with the price tag stretching about $552,000 above the original estimate. While the bridge is funded through the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program, the city is also having to chip in to make up the excess costs.
Hodge said the city is using some of its internet use tax funds, which can be spent on roads, bridges and water and sewer infrastructure, to help make up the difference.
“That money has to come from somewhere,” he said.
Hodge said the contract with Joe McGee gives the contractor 300 days to do the work. That comes out to about 10 months until the new bridge is built and open for traffic, he said.
