Work continues on Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian

Contractors have completed most of the interior of The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, according to the museum’s executive director.
Finishing touches still need to be completed, said Liz Wilson, the executive director.
“We are ecstatic at how far we’ve come, that even during a global pandemic, construction has been able to move forward and the project has continued forward,” she said.
Construction began on the museum in fall 2019. Wilson expects the museum to open in March or April of spring 2021.
Contractors have been working on the museum’s 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience. The experience will celebrate children’s book author and illustrator Edgar Parker, who is from Meridian. The outdoor experience will have several elements, such as an edible garden and a “wandering woods” where children can travel through tunnels and pathways.
Inside the museum, contractors have installed the floors and are finishing painting the walls, according to Rebecca Parker, marketing coordinator for the museum. Painted on one wall of the museum is an island with green grass and trees, which resembles the scenery at Bonita Lakes Park.
This exhibit is called, “Camp Bonita,” and it will have a water table modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.
The rooms that will house exhibits have been constructed, but the exhibits have not yet been installed. Wilson said the exhibits will start being installed in early January. Mississippi
Children’s Museum-Meridian has bought exhibit items from companies in different parts of the country, including a water table from Columbus, Ohio, and structures that children can climb on from Denton, Texas.
Visitors will be able to climb inside a two-story exhibit that will look like a brain and inside a multi-storied exhibit called “Wings of Wonder,” which will have a jet on its upper surface.
The pandemic will likely not be over when the museum opens.
“We will have some really proven and strong operating procedures to ensure safety,” Wilson said.
She said the museum will be modeling its COVID-19 operating procedures after those carried out by the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson.
She said she and her colleagues hope that the museum will be able to follow its intended operational model when it opens, but they are prepared to pivot and serve the community in a different way, if circumstances change.
“We are prepared to pivot and serve the community however the community needs us to,” she said.
