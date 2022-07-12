Work continues on I-20 safety project

A $24.4 million design-build project on I-20 is moving forward with crews working on several bridges throughout Lauderdale County.
The project, which was officially launched in January, will widen bridges at 65th Avenue by the airport and Highway 19 to improve safety and traffic flow for drivers traveling through Meridian.
The project also calls for upgraded LED lighting to be installed along the interstate and the removal of bridges over Knight Parker Road.
In a statement, Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said the project is much needed for Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as for the safety of motorists traveling through the area.
“We understand how critical these improvements are to Meridian and Lauderdale County,” Simmons said. “The design-build aspect of the project expedites the ability to get the design done as quickly as possible. The project will further increase safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic throughout Meridian.”
At a groundbreaking ceremony in January, Jason Henry, president of Key Construction Company, which was awarded the project, said his crews would do their best to minimize disruption to the community while work is ongoing.
The project remains on schedule with an anticipated finish date in Summer 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.