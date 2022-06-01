Work continues on courthouse complex

Despite wet weather the past few weeks, progress on the $50 million courthouse complex is still on schedule. In a work session Wednesday, Lauderdale County supervisors heard an update from project managers on the construction progress.
“Everything’s still going on schedule and everything. You’ll see a lot more progress going on the next couple of weeks,” said LPK Architect Construction Administrator Jim Smith. “Last week the rain kind of hampered them some, but they’re still rolling on.”
Smith said the main concrete slab of the building has been poured, and metal decking is being added to the second floor and roof area.
“They’re actually going to start pouring that slab somewhere around the 10th on the second floor,” he said.
Residents can expect to see more steel and concrete work over the next several weeks as construction crews work to get the building’s metal frame built, Smith said.
“I think the next thing we’re going to probably be bringing to the board will probably be some interior color selections,” he said.
On the new Sheriff’s Department, Smith said crews are beginning to put up the metal siding on the exterior of the building and are working to finish the security wall separating the building from E Street.
“Probably next week they should have that all walled up,” he said.
An air conditioning unit was delivered and installed on site, so work on the interior of the building is also moving forward, Smith said. A mechanical inspection is scheduled for next week, which will clear the way for crews to begin installing ceiling tiles and doing finish work, he said.
Smith said the Sheriff’s Department could be move-in ready around Labor Day or shortly thereafter.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said he would be bringing several change orders to the Board of Supervisors in its Monday meeting for additions to the courthouse project. The board had previously removed many features in an effort to keep the project within budget and are now adding some features back in as parts of the project come in under estimated costs.
With the county’s full list of features added back into the project, Smith said he estimated the courthouse complex would still come in about $935,000 under budget. As more concrete information on pricing and availability becomes available, he said he would bring those items back to the board to approve or deny.
“I don’t want any surprises every month on this budget,” he said.
