Work continues on county government complex

Lauderdale County supervisors in a work session Thursday received an update on the new county government complex project under construction.
In recent years, the board of supervisors has made constructing a new courthouse a priority. The county purchased the old Village Fair Mall in 2019 and demolished it last year, paving way for the new complex.
James Smith, construction administrator with LPK Architects, said crews have finished building the pad where the main complex will be and are about to begin work on pilings.
“They have completed hauling in all the filling material. The pad is ready,” he said. “Actually, we should be able to do a notice to proceed to the contractor and start the piling package today.”
Smith said contractors will be using a technique called Ram Aggregate Piling, where limestone rock is compacted into solid pillars that extend about 40-feet down into the ground. The pillars are necessary, he said, to support the planned multistory building.
“What we have right now is what they call a Ram Aggregate Piling. It’s basically where they drill a hole all the way down to what we call this ‘Wilcox layer’ which is our basic place we can go to get a solid foundation,” he said. “And then they’ll start putting this rock in there and just start compacting it until you get compaction all the way to the ground. Then you start your foundation on top of that.”
Bob Luke, with LPK Architects, said pilings are needed because the ground is not solid enough to handle the weight of the buildings by itself.
“The top surface is not solid enough to hold the building,” he said. “It’s really like a layer of crust on the piling. Once you penetrate that, it’s nothing but soup underneath until you get down to that Wilcox level.”
The old Village Fair mall, which previously stood on the site, had a similar piling system in place using wooden beams. Rock, Luke said, is better suited to bearing the weight of a multistory building and is more economical.
Luke said it will take about 500 pilings to get the structural integrity needed for the building’s foundation, but once they are installed, the building can begin to go up.
In April, the board accepted a bid of $793,000 from Construction Services Inc. to install the pilings.
Additionally, Luke said contractors had built the pad for the government building about 3-feet higher than where the old mall sat. The reasoning, he said, was insurance against flooding.
“As you see all over America today, things are flooding that have never flooded before,” he said. “The last thing we’re going to do is build your new building and it floods, so we’ve gone ahead and raised your building a little more.”
Work on renovating the former LabCorp building, which is being converted into a new home for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, is also moving forward and on schedule, Smith said.
“As far as the public safety building, they’re inside working on that,” he said. “They’ve cut a lot of concrete installing plumbing, and they’ve got a lot of their overhead and electrical up, and they’ve got a lot of ductwork in place.”
Smith also asked the board to sign off on the exterior color scheme for the building. Due to supply shortages, he said the paint and materials would need to be ordered quickly to get them on time.
The board also discussed changing the name on the building from Lauderdale County Public Safety to Lauderdale County Sheriff as the sheriff’s department would be the main occupant.
“You know, when it had everything in it, it made more sense to be public safety,” Luke said. “It makes more sense for it to be Lauderdale County Sheriff if it’s the sheriff.”
District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the main question he gets asked from the public is when the project will be completed.
Luke said the initial estimate of a year to renovate the public safety building was made in July. With work on schedule, he said the project has about 10 months left.
Work on the main complex, he said, is getting underway and could be completed in about 20 months.
“We are doing the final pulling together of all the plans on the large building right now,” he said. “We’ll do that review and get that final sign off on that and probably go advertise that in the next 4-6 weeks. Then, once that’s bid, that will probably be an 18-month project from there…So, we’re probably 20 months away from that.”
