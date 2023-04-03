Work-based learning opens new doors for students

Northeast Lauderdale High School senior Gabe Joles is improving his job skills while earning academic credit as an intern for M’Prints Promotional Products through a districtwide work-based learning initiative aimed at getting students real business world experience.
Work-based learning is designed to help students develop skills and attitudes that will help them be successful both at school and in a workplace setting.
The idea is to put students in internships based on their academic experience and career interests rather than releasing them from school early in the day to go to a traditional after-school job that is not connected to their future career path.
“You can’t teach kids what the workplace is like and what work is like. You just can’t do that in a classroom,” said M’Prints President Brad Huff. “But if you allow them to spend time in a business, then they will get it. They recognize there’s a lot they have to understand about the world to be successful at work. Nothing teaches you that more than being in it.”
While Northeast High has offered similar classes in the past, work-based learning is more focused on getting the students out of the classroom and into an internship with a business that interests them as a future career, said Rob Smith, LCSD career and technical education director.
The district decided to launch work-based learning in all of the county schools this year with at least one student participating from each of the four high schools, Smith said. The goal is to open the program to more students next school year.
Joles is one of two students who are interns at M’Prints. They started working shortly after the school year began and earn academic hours just as they would for any other class.
Huff said the company decided to bring on two of the interns as a way to help the program get started in the county schools.
“It is a program that is good for the students, and if we can help them get it off the ground and get the kinks worked out, we wanted to be a part of that,” he said.
Huff thinks more programs that give students an opportunity to experience work in a real business setting would be beneficial, especially those planning to go straight to the workforce.
“I think it has been a missing component,” he said. “When I was growing up, Ross Collins at Meridian High School was a really active program. While it was mostly campus-based, it gave students an opportunity to explore vocations other than staying in academics.”
Joles said he has learned a lot through the internship.
He said he has worked in screen print production, setting up and running screen print t-shirts and other garments. He has worked in inventory and shipping and receiving. He has even worked in the vinyl room of a sign business.
“I have learned about time management and how you have to be quick about some stuff. I’ve learned how much it actually takes to do the art,” he said, adding graphic design work takes much longer to get to the final product than he first realized.
Joles, who is planning on attending college in the fall, said work-based learning is a great experience for students.
“I think it is the best thing to happen at school,” he said.
Joles will receive a grade in his work-based learning class. Huff will have to complete an evaluation at the end of the internship which will be factored into the grade.
Huff has been pleased with Jole’s job performance and has hired him as a part-time employee.
“He gets along really well with people. He is a good worker,” Huff said. “He accepts the responsibility you give him and does as well as you equip him to do. He’s got a good attitude and, to me, that’s as important as any skill set you can bring into the workplace. We can teach you skills, but we can’t teach you to have a good attitude and be a good team player.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.