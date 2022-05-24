MCC Foundation saluted full-time employees who completed their five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30-year work anniversaries during the Foundation and the MCC Faculty Staff Association’s End of Year luncheon.
“The work we do here requires employees committed to much more than personal gain, but to the service and betterment of others. That is why the Foundation decided to begin a tradition at MCC recognizing years of service,” said Leia Hill, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation.
Receiving their five-year pin included Cisley Barksdale, Valerie Creel, Kamilah Dunn, Kimberly Eastman, Percy Evans, Nathan Gibson, James Green, Theresa Hogan, Christi Jones, Dr. Melanie Jones, Londen Ladner, Margie Moore, Tia’Wana Pringle, Steven Satterfield, Michael Shirley, Arlene Stokes, Jamie Thrash, Elizabeth Tucker, Angel Wilkins, and Samuel Wilson. Those awarded the 10-year pin included Brooke Campbell, Brandon Davis, JaWanda Huggins, Ronnie Key, Kipp Love, Joshua Maeda, Allyson Nelson, Lauren Pratt, Faith Robinson, Jessica Simpson, Colby Stamm, and Crystal Sterling.
Sander Atkinson, Daniel Boles, Lynne Carey, Latonia Conner, Terrance Evans, Dr. Robin Gunn, Sheila Johnson, Kristin Mayatt, Amy Miller, Derek Mosley, and John Reeves were given 15-year service pins.
For 20 years of service, pins were awarded to Sheryl Beddingfield, Stephanie Holifield, Michelle Martin, Jerome Moffite, and Clint Wilkerson.
Wade Heggie received the 25-year pin, and Larry Martin was presented with his 30 years of service pin.
“When we first started this recognition program last year, we decided to calculate years of service based on the College’s fiscal year-end, which is June 30. We began this tradition to honor and thank employees for their dedicatio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.