Word & Prayer Worship Center in Meridian has strong ties to mission work being done in Kenya.
In 2003, Pastor Ronnie Matheny and his wife, former pastors in Meridian, moved to Kenya to continue a ministry started by his father in 1968.
The beginning
Matheny's family moved to Kenya in 1968 to do missionary work. His father desired to help pastors and church leaders as most of them have very little teaching and resources. Some pastors only had a Gideon New Testament.
"My father died in Kenya and my mother continued the work for another 20 years," Matheny said. "She bought land and started building a training center for pastors. Mom would invite pastors for a five-day conference and charge them next to nothing to attend. The cost would include their accommodations, meals, and teaching. At that time we charged $6 a pastor.
In 2003 Matheny and his wife moved to Kenya to to help his mother.
"Once I saw the needs that the pastors had for materials, resources, and teaching, we began to challenge churches and friends in America to donate Bibles, concordances, books, etc. for us to ship and give away in East Africa," he said. "We then began to collect many resources each year shipping a sea container at least once a year and gave away thousands of pieces of materials and resources The ministry to the pastors exploded and the five-day conferences exponentially increased in attendance with anywhere between 500-1200 leaders attending. We also held regular marriage retreats for the pastor and their spouse. We started, by faith, to begin expanding with building much-needed facilities. Over the next several years, we added a pavilion to use as an auditorium; a dining hall; offices, and eventually a guest house. We were in desperate need of more dormitory space as well."
"I had been a pastor in Meridian in the 70’s and early 80s; developing friendships with many people in Meridian," he added. "One of those people was Pastor Randolph Brown who had attended our church years ago as a single man. He is now the pastor at Word & Worship Center in Meridian."
"In 2003. God called us to move from Sr. Pastor of a church in Texas into the mission’s department and they helped launch us into missions in Kenya. We started an organization, Mission Barnabas International solely to help the mission in Kenya, Clarence Matheny Ministries. Its sole purpose was to encourage, equip and empower pastors and church leaders."
"We would travel around places in the States where we had friends and share the vision and needs with them," he recalled. "These friends and churches would donate thousands of books and resources and give to help us make our vision happen."
"During this time we would visit Meridian each year and share with them updates and plans for the future," he added. "Since our ministry began in Meridian and with so many friends here, this group would bring resources and give financially to the ministry. One of these friends is Brown. Their church would bring some of their members each year to catch the vision and they have been faithful in financial support and giving resources to put into the hands of these pastors.
The average pastor in Africa makes very little from pastoring and it is virtually impossible for them to purchase study books.
"One of the main books we give away is Strong’s Concordance," he said. "We have shipped thousands to Kenya and freely give them to senior pastors as well as teach them how to use them. For a pastor to buy one in Kenya would require about four months of his salary. Once they receive this, they then believe they will turn the world upside down for Christ now that they have this book. During a conference, we set up a “Library” for them to pick out several books, Bibles, etc. to take home for study. Their joy is off the charts. The group in Meridian over the years has helped us buy concordances, Bibles and helped us with shipping costs."
"Our property was taken by the government five years ago via eminent domain for a railroad and they took all of our 13 acres. We were paid for all our land and property and have started rebuilding a brand-new campus on 14.2 acres in a beautiful area near Nairobi, Kenya. It will be completed in July, and we will be able to accommodate over 1,000 pastors and will also launch a Bible College next fall."
"On a recent trip, we shared this with our friends at Word & Prayer Center. Everyone was so excited as they saw what is being built and how their investments over the last 18 years have increased four-fold as they have helped us go to the next level. Just the books donated that have been put aside for our theological library already gives us the fifth largest theological library on the continent of Africa. We believe once our Bible college has been opened before long will be a premier, accredited college in East Africa."
https://www.missionbarnabas.us/ or http://www.clarencemathenyministries.com/
