Whether it’s in the classroom, the principal’s office or the central office, women fill vital leadership roles in school districts around East Mississippi.
Amy Carter, the superintendent of the Meridian Public School District, said she didn’t plan on being an educator. She considered being a writer or lawyer, but, at the urging of her teachers and family members, education became her true calling.
“Between my high school English teacher and my aunt who was a special education teacher, they swayed me into going into education,” Carter recalled.
Carter took the non-traditional route to become a teacher through the Mississippi Teacher Corps.
As an English teacher, she tried to make learning interesting, she said.
“I always tried to make literature, learning fun for students,” she said. “I wanted to make it relevant and I wanted to get students excited about reading.”
With 26 years of experience, Carter has been a classroom teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.
She was Meridian’s assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2016.
“It’s been a joy to serve this community in leadership,” Carter said.
When she became an instructional coach and principal, she wanted to help teachers to make sure they had the resources they needed.
Being a leader means helping teachers determine what students are dealing with both emotionally and academically, so a plan can be put in place.
“As administrators and teachers, it’s important to build strong relationships with students, so they know they have advocates at school who will have their backs when it comes to any personal struggles, but more importantly, when it comes to how they excel in school,” she said.
When she started teaching, Carter saw few female principals or superintendents. She’s hopeful that those roles are being filled by women now, she said.
She hopes her success as a leader serves as an example for younger women as well.
“It’s kind of hard to believe I went from a shy kid, who didn’t want to talk in class, who didn’t want to talk in church or in front of others, to someone standing in front of hundreds of people,” she said.
Putting students first
Parkview Elementary School principal Tracy Henshaw-Jackson said the key to being a good leader in education is putting students first.
“Anybody that is a leader in this profession must love children,” said Henshaw-Jackson, who has worked as a teacher, administrator and assistant principal.
Growing up, Henshaw-Jackson said she was fortunate to attend a school with a female principal.
“She was hardcore, but she was a great principal,” she said.
Henshaw-Jackson said she hopes more women, especially women of color, will take on leadership roles in education.
“I think it’s great that African-Americans and women of color are moving into those ranks,” she said. “But, again, it doesn’t matter what color you are. You have to have a heart for what you do.”
For Shirley Mosley, principal of Oakland Heights, education was a second career for her.
She began her career in a non-traditional way by counseling local students.
“I didn’t see myself here 25 years later in this position,” she said. “I always saw myself in a leadership role, but not as principal. “
Mosley has experience working as a school counselor, testing coordinator, assistant principal and a principal.
At Oakland Heights, students learn about leadership through the Leader in Me program, which involves everything from reading morning announcements to greeting visitors at the school.
“It is important to develop those leadership qualities in children as well as adults,” Mosley said.
Mosley also hopes young girls see her as a role model, and encourages her colleagues to share their experiences with the younger generation.
“I hope those who are in leadership positions as females will inspire young people to set their goals and see how they can relate to it,” she said.
Melody Craft, the director of secondary curriculum and instruction for the Meridian Public School District, started her career as an inclusion teacher at Kate Griffith Junior High.
Although she misses teaching, Craft said she decided to go into administration after someone saw potential in her. She’s seen more women taking on leadership roles in education, noting that they serve as role models for younger teachers.
LaVonda Germany, director of elementary curriculum and instruction for the Meridian Public School District. agrees.
“As a role model, seeing someone wanting to follow in your footsteps, that’s probably the greatest achievement a person can have,” she said.
A leader in Lauderdale County schools
At Clarkdale Elementary School, principal Angela McHenry didn’t consider being a school administrator until she was studying to be a counselor.
When she started working as a counselor, McHenry saw the difference a principal could make at a school.
“If you really want to make sufficient differences in school and change for the better, you really have to be a principal,” she said.
McHenry said her role as a principal is to help teachers with resources, help students and be available.
Earlier in her career, McHenry was inspired by a group female principals on the Gulf Coast.
“That was maybe my first idea that I could be a principal,” she said.
McHenry was recently named the district’s administrator of the year for the 2019-2020 school year and helped to maintain Clarkdale Elementary’s A rating.
She’s also helped to implement i-Ready, a reading diagnostic tool in identifying gaps and professional development in literacy for teachers.
Northeast Lauderdale Middle School principal Deborah Porter has been in education for the last 29 years, working as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
Porter said being an educator was a good career choice, because she likes seeing children succeed.
“I love to see students that come back to me and say, ‘oh, you made a difference,’” Porter said. “I feel like my purpose in life is to make a difference for young children.”
When she was growing up, Porter didn’t see many women in leadership roles in education, she said.
But that’s changed, she said.
“It’s an honor that we are at the point where people are taking us seriously, that we can do the job,” she said.
