A woman was killed in a car accident Friday morning in Lauderdale County near the Alabama state line.

Emergency workers responded to the one-vehicle accident around 7:50 a.m. on Highway 11/80 near Larkin road, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy West said.

The victim was identified as Ladrisha Lewis, 26, of York, Alabama, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Lewis was driving a Volkswagen Jetta headed eastbound, when she overcompensated, ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the MHP.

Lewis, who was wearing a seatbelt, died on impact, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said.

