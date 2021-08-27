Meridian Police Car

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot and killed in Meridian early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the 29th Avenue interchange in Meridian, MPD Det. Rochester Anderson said. The victim, a 21-year old female, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Anderson said she died at a local hospital. 

Her identity was not released Friday. 

The case is under investigation and people with information are urged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.

