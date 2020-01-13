Woman found dead of gunshot wound at Meridian motel

Meridian police are investigating the death of a woman who was found Monday morning at a motel in Meridian.
Lauderdale Coroner Clayton Cobler said a woman between the ages of 20 to 30 was found dead with a gunshot wound around 6:30 a.m. at Americas Best Value Inn on St. Paul Street in Meridian.
The body was taken to a crime lab for an autopsy, he said.
Meridian police were not immediately available for comment.
Please check back for updates.
