With schools in East Mississippi closed for the semester, students try to stay positive

While watching the governor's press conference Tuesday afternoon, Caroline Kercheval knew what was coming.

More than a month after schools were closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, she waited for Gov. Tate Reeves to announce that students wouldn’t be going back to campus this semester.

“It’s kind of okay,” the Northeast Lauderdale senior said Wednesday. “I’m kind of letting everything sink in. It was a moment I won’t forget, and it was heartbreaking.”

Around East Mississippi, other students are experiencing similar feelings.

Reeves, in his briefing Tuesday, emphasized that school will continue. With campuses closed, districts have moved classes online and are offering paper packets to students.

Neither the Meridian Public or Lauderdale County school districts have announced plans for graduation, but leaders are expected to make a decision soon.

For Kercheval, the hardest part about the closures is not being able to say goodbye to her friends and teachers.

She’d like to finish her senior year with some type of ceremony.

“I really hope and pray that we will have a chance to say those goodbyes,” she said. .

Her father, Ken Kercheval, said he could feel his daughter’s pain.

“I think it was the right decision,” he said. “But as a parent, this is my youngest child who is a senior. I see how bad she’s hurting.”

But, he’s encouraging her to keep a positive attitude.

“I'm just trying to get her to look forward,” he said.”Trying to get her excited for the future."

Clarkdale senior Mary Margaret Freeman said she understands the governor’s decision, but it’s still hard to accept.

“I was really looking forward to the last nine weeks of my senior year, the fun nine weeks,” she said. “It was supposed to be the best part of high school.”

For Freeman, graduation is more important than prom, so she’s willing to wait.

“We want to have in-person graduation,” she said. “And we are willing to wait it out.”

Raven Lott said her children miss seeing their friends and taking part in school activities. One daughter, for example, was looking forward to returning to class, but is sad she’ll have to wait until next school year.

“It kind of bums her out,” she said.

‘You get into education because you love kids’

The closures aren’t just affecting students. Teachers and administrators were also hoping to return to campus soon, mostly because they miss their students.

“You get into education because you love kids,” said Kelly McVay, the principal of T.J. Harris Lower Elementary. “You are missing the human part of the job when going to work is to teach children. It’s not the same. Every meeting, we say we can’t wait to get back to school.”

Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter said school leaders are looking at offering academic activities this summer. Another option could be starting school in July, she said.

“We want to stress that learning doesn’t stop, but it looks different when students are going through the classroom doors,” she said.

Lauderdale County schools will continue to offer its distance learning program while making some adjustments, according to Superintendent John-Mark Cain.

More information Meridian High School will host ‘Night Lights at Ray Stadium’ from 7 - 8 p.m Friday, April 17. The lights will burn bright as a beacon of hope for MHS students and the city of Meridian. MHS is also hosting a virtual Senior Season week beginning on April 20 to recognize the class of 2020. Each day seniors are encouraged to share their theme day photos on social media using the #MHSSeniorStrong

“Governor Reeves’s decision to keep our school buildings closed allows the LCSD to more clearly plan a path moving forward,” Cain said in a statement. “Our district is committed to remain a positive resource to our communities and will continue to be sensitive to the social-emotional, physical, and instructional needs of all of our students,” he said.

Following Reeves’s announcement, The Mississippi High School Activities Association on Wednesday canceled all sports and activities until next school year.