With more students and aging buildings, space needed at Clarkdale

With an increasing student population and aging buildings, Clarkdale High School's principal is looking for more space on its campus.
Principal Brian Jordan told the school board recently that one of the old Rock Buildings on campus is no longer in use because of a leaky roof.
Two modular trailers, which house two classrooms and bathrooms, were purchased to replace that building. The other old Rock Building located near the office is in good condition and houses a computer class, he said.
"Clarkdale is a very old school," Jordan said. "We've got some buildings that date back to the 30s, so they've almost been in use for 100 years now."
Another concern is the increasing number of students at the school, Jordan said. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the high school had 309 students for the 2019-2020 school, an increase from 284 students the previous school year.
The latest estimated enrollment is 430 students, which includes middle schoolers who were added to the campus last school year.
Jordan attributed the rise in enrollment to more families building homes and moving onto the area. With the increase in enrollment, the school has reached its limit, he said.
“Even with the two buildings we've added, we're maxed out,” he said.
With a small campus, adding additional buildings may not solve the problem, Jordan said. Some of the older structures might have to come down to make space for new ones, said Jordan, who wants the district to come up with a long-term plan to address the space issue at the school.
