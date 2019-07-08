With high temps hitting Meridian, energy companies look to help customers save money

Meridian’s temperature has cruised into the high 90s for the last week.
It’s hot, which means it’s time for more air conditioning. That means energy bills are on the rise. But there are ways to save money over the summer, according to two energy companies in the area.
East Mississippi Electric Power Association customers can take advantage of a mySavings audit program, said Julie Boles, the director of marketing and communications at EMEPA. In an audit, employees at the power company walk through customers’ homes and offer tips to be more efficient and less wasteful.
“It can range from small (stuff) to home upgrades,” said Boles.
Caulking on doors and windows is a common cause of higher bills. So are subpar heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.
During summer and winter, the number of audits sees a spike, Boles said.
Free audits are available to all EMEPA members. To schedule one, call 601-581-8600 or visit the mySavings tab on the company’s website.
Similarly, Mississippi Power is partnering with the City of Meridian to offer an auditing service, though its program is only available to select areas in the city. Those eligible will find a door hanger, said Jeff Shepard, Mississippi Power spokesman.
Mississippi Power audits started yesterday. The company has helped 3,300 homes in the two previous years it did audits, said Shepard.
