Wish granted: Meridian's Gregory Gordon headed to Disney World

After months of anticipation, Gregory Gordon is getting his wish.
The 12-year-old Meridian boy leaves Friday for a weeklong trip to Disney World with his family.
“He’s very excited,” said his mother, Jamie Gordon. “He can’t stop talking about it. He said he’s not going to sleep.”
Last August, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Mississippi met Gregory and his family and told them about the trip, said wish granter Lisa Smiley.
Gregory has a heart condition called tricuspid atresia.
On Wednesday evening, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Dusty Social Service Club – a local group of high school students – threw a pizza party celebrating his upcoming trip, complete with Mickey Mouse cupcakes.
Gregory wore mouse ears as he took pictures with the teen girls who helped make the trip possible.
Last May, the Dusty Social Service Club found sponsors and runners for a 5K at Bonita Lakes and the race raised more than $10,000, according to the club's advisor, Hayley Shirley.
“It was all student done and that’s just amazing to see their leadership and their initiative and their compassion to do something for other people in our community,” she said.
The students did not learn Gregory would be the child receiving the wish from the funds they raised until a few weeks ago, Shirley said.
“I just think that it’s really cool that the person that we’re granting the wish for is in Meridian so it’s close to home and we’re helping our community,” said Lamar High School student, Demia Bland. “He’s so excited and it just makes me really really happy and very proud of the girls that are here in Lauderdale County.”
Gregory's family will have all trip expenses paid and special buttons to the get them to the front of every line at Disney World, Smiley said.
The club is planning another 5K for May 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.