A suspect in a murder in a Wisconsin was taken into custody by the Meridian Police Department Monday morning.
Beryl Clayton Bonds, 24, of Milwaukee was arrested by the Meridian Police Special Operations Unit and U.S. Marshals Service without incident on Interstate 20 and 59 eastbound at mile marker 152, MPD Chief Chris Read said.
Bonds is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with a March 29 death on South 23rd Street in Milwaukee, according to court documents The victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, abdomen, left thigh and right ankle, police said.
Read said Bonds is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.
