Wintry weather headed to East Mississippi

East Mississippi residents can expect cold temperatures the next few days.
A cold air mass is expected to move into the area on Monday, said Latrice Maxie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.
A 70 percent chance of rain is expected for Saturday with a daytime high of 43 degrees and an evening low of 31 degrees. Highs could be in the low 40s on Sunday and Monday.
Monday through Wednesday are expected to be the coldest days with below average temperatures, she said. The high for Monday is expected to be in the 30s with evening lows in the 20s. Maxie said the area may see light rain, which could lead to roads and bridges becoming icy.
On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures may be in the lower 50s before dropping back to the upper 40s the following weekend.
