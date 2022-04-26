'Winners' Workshop' for Distinguished Young Woman participants Saturday in Meridian

Thirty-four Distinguished Young Woman participants from the Class of 2023 will be in Meridian on Saturday, April 30 for the annual winners’ workshop.
The state competition is in Meridian in July, and Ava Temple is representing Lauderdale County in this year’s program.
“DYW Winners’ Workshop is a wonderful opportunity for local and regional competition winners from around the state to ask questions, receive information and learn about the Distinguished Young Women State Finals week and what to expect during that week,” said state board member Susan Keith.
Professional photos will also be taken for the final competition's program book. Paperwork will be turned in, and girls will be measured for fitness activewear. Various committee members will present pertinent information and the reigning Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi, Christina Danford, will present medallions to the ten At Large Program participants (girls who do not have access to a local program).
Participants in this year's program will compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships when the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program gets underway July 14 in Meridian.
Sid Wilkinson, State Chairman of the DYW program, says Mississippi's program is now in its 66th year, celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. The three nights of competition to be held at The Evangel Temple Church concludes on Saturday, July 16. Curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday.
During the week-long program in Meridian, participants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s program which celebrates what is right with today’s young people and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education,” Wilkinson said.
