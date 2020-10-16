Window replacement underway at Lauderdale County Courthouse

Lauderdale County is replacing the windows on the county courthouse and finishing work on an entrance ramp for the building.
Chris Lafferty, the county administrator, expects the project to be completed by the end of the year.
Lafferty said on Wednesday that the windows on the north side of building were more than 50 percent complete, and hoped those windows would be finished by the end of the week.
The contractors also have installed a new entrance ramp for the building, and the completion of the windows on the north side will make that ramp one step closer to opening, Lafferty said.
The contractors will also work on the windows on the other sides of the building.
“The older windows were extremely outdated and very inefficient,” he said, “and these new ones obviously are not outdated, nor are they inefficient.”
He said the progress of the project depends on the timing of court sessions, as the county doesn’t want to interrupt court proceedings.
Lafferty said in June that the county accepted a bid of up to $1,029,025 by J&J Contractors, Inc. for the ramp and window project. It is partly funded by a $600,000 federal Community Development Block Grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.