Wind topples gas station awning

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Glenn Thrash drags pieces of a toppled awning Wednesday at the Valero gas station on Highway 493. Thrash, who was getting gas when the awning fell on Tuesday, said a strong gust of wind brought the structure down, but no injuries were reported.

Officials and forecasters had warned of the potential for severe weather Tuesday as storms moved through the region. The strongest storms, however, did not impact Lauderdale County.