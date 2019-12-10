Straight line winds may have caused damage to property in Enterprise early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Meteorologist Daniel Lamb said there appeared to be a rain shower with gusty winds around 5:15 a.m.
Two box trailers and a truck were damaged at Chancelor Transportation off Highway 513 in Enterprise, according to Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy.
The carport and front portion of a mobile home near South Street in Enterprise blew into the back yard, Ivy said.
No one was injured.
The National Weather Service said there was a possibility for rain to briefly mix with snow Tuesday between 9 p.m. and midnight in Lauderdale County and points north.
Warm ground temperatures would make it difficult for snow to accumulate, Lamb said.
