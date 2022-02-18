Will Garrett Road to close Monday

Drivers heading down Will Garrett Road south of I-20 will need to take an alternate route beginning Monday as the Lauderdale County Road Department closes the road to traffic.
Road and Bridge Coordinator Ryan Mosley said the road will be closed to let contractors tie the existing road into a newly constructed bridge across Toomsuba Creek.
The road closure is scheduled to last about 4-6 weeks, he said, but could end sooner depending on weather.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said the county knew the closure would be an inconvenience and was working to make sure the road was reopened as soon as possible.
The contractor, he said, would be posting detour signs to let drivers know, and the county would help out where needed.
“We will assist in any type of way because we want to minimize that inconvenience that we know is going to be there,” he said.
Mosley said there had been concern from local businesses about the closure, and the county had made sure alternative routes to the KOA campground and Harper Scrap Metal would be available.
Shelby Gressett, Wright Spur, Kewanee South and KOA Campground roads will be open for residents to use during the closure, he said.
District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell said the county wanted to make sure residents were informed about the planned road closure and alternative routes.
A map of the closure and detour are available on the Lauderdale County Road and Bridge Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.