Wildcat Wagon encourages love of reading

A group of Oakland Heights Elementary kindergarteners cheered in excitement Friday after the brightly colored Wildcat Wagon bus rolled into the school parking lot because it meant the “Book Lady” was on campus.
The “Book Lady” is Sheila Radcliffe, Meridian Public Schools’ literacy coordinator for preK-2nd grade, and she was aboard the Wildcat Wagon to reward a group of Oakland Heights kindergarteners with a free book for scoring 605 or higher on the Star Early Literacy Test.
“We are recognizing them for their achievement and letting them get on the bus and pick out a book,” Radcliffe said.
The students patiently waited their turn to board the bus, which has been converted inside so desks and seats are along one side and bookshelves run down the other side.
“Our children love books,” said Oakland Heights Principal Shirley Mosley. “They love the Wildcat Wagon, they love to read, and they love the opportunity to get books to take home with them.”
All of the students in Monica Topcik’s kindergarten class met their Star test goal and were able to pick out a book.
“When Ms. Mosley came in and said the Wildcat Wagon was here, they just all cheered,” Topcik said. “She is known as the ‘Book Lady,’ and she always brings us such wonderful books.”
Topcik said the reward of their own book is a nice incentive to encourage students to meet their goals.
“They need their own little libraries at home, and this gives them the opportunity to build their libraries,” she said.
Besides Oakland Heights, the Wildcat Wagon visited Crestwood and Parkview elementary schools on Friday. It rolled into Poplar Springs, TJ Harris Lower and West Hills elementary schools on Monday.
Altogether, 173 kindergarteners from city elementary schools scored 605 or higher on the Star test and were able to visit the bus, said Matt Davis, city schools’ public relations director.
The Wildcat Wagon began rolling onto campuses last year and has been met with excitement from the students, Radcliffe said.
The bus has also showed up at football games, parent nights and the Meridian Christmas parade. It is scheduled to appear at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian on Feb. 25 for the Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration.
The books come from various entities, including donations from the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian, grants and federal literacy funding, Radcliffe said.
The purpose behind the Wildcat Wagon is to promote literacy and encourage a love of reading among city schools’ students, she added.
Said Mosley, “Whenever you give away books and kids want to read — not required to read — but want to read, then we are headed in the right direction.”
