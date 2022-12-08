Wicker urges residents to challenge broadband maps

Sen. Roger Wicker is urging Mississippians to report inaccuracies in new broadband maps released by the Federal Communications Commission.
In a press release, Wicker said the FCC’s new broadband maps were a huge improvement over previous maps, but more refinement was needed to make sure federal dollars were going where they were most needed.
“On November 18, the Federal Communications Commission released new and improved broadband maps showing where broadband is available and at what speeds,” Wicker said in the news release. “These maps were greatly needed after years of flawed reporting. In 2018, for example, the FCC claimed that Mississippi enjoyed 98 percent mobile broadband coverage – an absurd claim to anyone who has lived or traveled in rural Mississippi. This flawed data made it harder for us to receive federal the broadband investments we needed.”
Next year, Wicker said, the FCC will be working to allocate money for broadband expansion under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. To make sure Mississippi receives its fair share of the funds, he urged Mississippians to check their homes and businesses on the maps and report inaccuracies.
“I encourage all Mississippians to check their home or business address on the FCC maps website,” he said. “Simply go to broadbandmap.fcc.gov, then type in the address and see if the reported coverage is accurate. Residents can submit a challenge by clicking ‘Location Challenge’ if the location is missing or ‘Availability Challenge’ if the coverage information is incorrect.”
In a news release Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves' office announced the newly-created Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi would also be gathering data to launch its own challenges against the FCC maps. In addition to the FCC site, residents are also encouraged to visit broadbandms.com or call or text "Internet" to 601-439-2525 to report locations with no internet service to the state.
Internet service plays a key role in how Americans read news, find jobs, attend school and more, Wicker said, and too many Mississippians have been left behind with little to no internet options in their area. Making sure broadband maps are accurate, he sad, will go a long way in helping bridge the digital divide and move Mississippi forward.
