Less than a week after two tornadoes hit Lauderdale County, a storm tore through the Whynot Community early Tuesday morning, knocking down trees and leaving some residents without power.

No injuries were reported, and power to 92 homes had been restored by Tuesday afternoon, according to EMEPA. Power outages were also reported west of Shubuta in Clarke County, affecting about 600 homes.

The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes in Scott and Newton counties, and an EF-2 tornado damage path was also confirmed from Jefferson Davis County into Covington County. In Newton County, the MDOT district office was damaged by high winds and parts of Highway 80 were blocked by fallen trees and debris.

Tuesday’s severe weather came less than a week after storms damaged homes and trailers in the Toomsuba area. The NWS confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes from the March 30 storms, which caused extensive damage to the Clarkdale High School softball field.

Clearer skies ahead

After an additional bout of rain Wednesday, Lauderdale County can look forward to clear skies heading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to high-60s for the rest of the week. Mild winds will stay in the area through the weekend with gusts reaching 25 mph.

After a clear Sunday, residents will want to break out the rain gear once more. The chance of wet weather will increase throughout the day Monday with rain likely heading into Monday night.

Additional rain and thunderstorms could also be seen Tuesday.