White Oak Properties sets up shop downtown

“Opportunities don’t happen. You create them.”
That's exactly Beau Burns’ belief as he opens his new office in downtown Meridian at 1901 6th Street. Home to the former Sadka Realty Company office, White Oak Properties offers commercial, residential, and land properties.
Burns, 30, prides himself on being one of the youngest broker/realtor/owners in the Queen City.
“I wanted to be able to bring a younger perspective to this business," he said. "After graduating from Ole Miss in finance and real estate, I went straight to being a broker instead of being an agent under someone first because I wanted to be completely in charge of the way I did things.”
In March 2020, Burns added Brandon Blackledge to his company, and he just added a second agent, Camille Boler. Sue Hernandez-Miller supports the team in an administrative role.
“My goal is to have a couple of great agents, instead of as many agents as I can fit in my office," Burns said. "I like the close-knit team feel. Technology is constantly changing, and I believe our team also has an advantage there because we have grown up with the internet and social media. Most millennials use the internet to look for homes and over half use their phones.”
“I bought and renovated this building to provide a place for myself, my agents, and my clients to enjoy this open concept set up. Anyone can walk in, talk, have a cup of coffee in this less formal atmosphere," he added. "I don’t believe people who work alone all of the time can be as creative; it is much easier to come up with ideas and bounce things off other people when you are together.”
John Michael McDonald, one of Burns’ clients, says he helped make the selling process very easy.
“From start to finish, he was very professional and eager to help with any questions I had," he said. "I would highly recommend White Oak Properties when buying or selling property.”
Burns is pleased to be a part of the ongoing revitalization of Meridian's downtown. “If Meridian is going to continue its upward trend, it’s going to take my generation to carry it forward," he emphasized.
"I want to be able to provide jobs in my business to younger people, and I especially want to help younger people find homes and buildings for new businesses.”
