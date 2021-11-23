What Thanksgiving means to me

With Thanksgiving Day approaching, The Meridian Star asked people in the community what the holiday means to them. What follows is some of their responses.
Memoree Burge, a 2010 graduate of Meridian High School, is a Licensed Master Social Worker and therapist at The Crossings Meridian. Burge just turned 30, and she is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving.
“I’m thankful that God allowed my family and friends to beat health issues and COVID,” she said. “On a personal note, I have passed my social work boards, became a licensed teacher, and I have become a first-time homeowner.”
Burge continues, “I am now able to make my house a home and a place for my son to grow up in comfort. This year, I can truly say I’m more than just grateful. I give thanks to everyone that has supported me and guided me along the way.”
“I am thankful for my salvation secured through Jesus Christ, family, and my career where I have the opportunity to help others with their mental health,” said Tal Gray, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at East Mississippi State Hospital.
“As a military family we’ve been stationed all over the country and not often able to be home for Thanksgiving,” says Amber Brown, Administrative Assistant II, MSU-Meridian During those times, we counted our blessings for our men and women that made it home safely, prayed for those that were away, and were thankful for our friends that became surrogate families to celebrate with. We also often took in young Marines that didn’t have somewhere to celebrate for Thanksgiving, a tradition we’d made over the years that I’ll never forget.”
“Now that we’re back home in Meridian, Thanksgiving for me as an avid Mississippi State University fan and employee, is the 3 F’s … family, food, football. We still remember those unable to be home with their families, however, it’s never far from our minds how blessed we are to have a new tradition of breaking bread with our family, and then cheer our hearts out for the Bulldogs. Hail State!”
“There are many things that I am thankful for,” says Julie McLain, a high school junior from Philadelphia. “The most salient are the people that have watched me grow and altruistically supported every move and decision I’ve made. The people who have shifted my perspective on certain things and helped mold me into a better more open-minded person. Without these people, I would be a completely different person. Therefore, this Thanksgiving I am truly thankful for the love and all the beautiful connections I’ve made throughout my life.”
Lauderdale County Supervisor Joe Norwood is thankful this year that he and his family are healthy and safe heading into the holiday season. His loved ones being healthy, he said, is a good reason to be grateful.
“The family is as healthy and safe as they possibly can be, and I’m just thankful for all our health and strength,” he said.
“Thanksgiving means friends and family spending time together and reflecting on times both new and old,” said Brent Gregory, President, East Central Community College. It's the familiarity of a tradition that allows for a revitalization of one's spirit leading into the holiday season.”
Tricia Collier has lived in Meridian for more than 40 years. As a realtor with Pigford and Corey, LLC, Collier stays busy selling houses, gardening, traveling, and playing tennis and bridge. In September, Collier suffered a stroke and was airlifted to St. Dominic’s in Jackson.
After a short hospital stay, she was released to return home. Collier says she is very thankful to be alive and back to normal.
“I am thankful for Dr. Kim McDonald, Dr. Jim. Cady, and Anderson Hospital,” she said. “I am thankful for the great medical team at St. Dominic Stroke Center. I am very thankful for my wonderful husband, family, and friends who looked after me.”
She adds, “Most importantly, I am thankful to live in a community with such caring people.”
“Thanksgiving for me is really about stopping to recognize each and every blessing in my life,” said Jennifer Haught, Box Office Manager at the MSU Riley Center. “I’m so grateful for everything God has given me, from a great place to work with caring people to my amazing husband and all my family and their happiness.”
"With my grown children now scattered about from the Threefoot Hotel, to Alabama, and the USS Ronald Reagan, I’m always especially grateful that they are safe, happy, and healthy. I’m also grateful for the freedoms we have in this country and the moments we can gather to share with and love one another."
Meridian Councilwoman Romande Walker is truly thankful this holiday season as she looks forward to gathering with her family. Last year, Walker spent Thanksgiving alone, quarantined with COVID-19.
“Last year, at this time, I had COVID, so I’m glad this year, at this time, I’m COVID free and vaccinated,” she said.
Now, with the protection of the vaccine for both herself and her family, Walker said she was grateful to be healthy again and have the opportunity to come together again on Thanksgiving.
Lauderdale County Tax Assessor James Rainey is thankful for his family and the opportunities he’s been given in life to serve.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity I had to serve our nation for 35 years in the military and continue on,” he said. “But ultimately I’m thankful for my family and everybody involved.”
Rainey said he’s thankful for the people he works with, the people he meets and all the people he gets to interact with in his job and personal life. Each person adds something, he said.
“I’m very thankful for my life,” he said.
“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful to be in good health, to have a job, a place to call home, strong friendships, and a wonderful church family,” says Renetta Harris, Central Office receptionist for the Meridian Public School District. “Thanksgiving is the ultimate holiday for giving thanks and making memories with loved ones.”
“I am thankful this year for my son, Matthew Stokley’s health and healing, and for family and friends who came together to pray for him,” said Jessica Nance, Marketing and Promotions Manager at Meridian Honda. “I’m thankful for a great job, working with some of the best friends anyone could ask for.”
“I would like to say how thankful I am for my Mom,” said Kathy McDonald with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department. “She stepped in when I lost my mother at the age of 11, and she has never given up. And her dressing is the best!! Happy Thanksgiving!
“I’m thankful for my children and family, and that I will be with my family on Thanksgiving this year,” said Bernice Mars, assistant manager at Cefco in Newton.
Marion Mayor Larry Gill campaigned on bringing new opportunities to his town, and this Thanksgiving he’s thankful residents have given him the opportunity to see his mission through. Since taking office in August, the youthful leader has celebrated a new housing development, a new restaurant and progress in bringing the town government up to snuff.
Gill said none of the accomplishments of the past few months would’ve been possible if it hadn’t been for the residents of Marion who shared his vision and gave him the tools necessary to reach it.
“I’m thankful for the Town of Marion giving me this opportunity to be the mayor and help move Marion forward,” he said. “That’s what I’m thankful. I’m excited about it, and I hope that we can continue the upward trajectory we have here in Marion, and I’m just thankful for people giving me that opportunity.”