Mississippians will head to the polls on Nov. 3 to vote on a number of candidates and initiatives.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Lauderdale County residents will vote for a President, a U.S. senator, a member of Congress for the 3rd Congressional District and two Mississippi Supreme Court justices, one of whom is unopposed.
County citizens will also select unopposed candidates for election commissioner.
Residents who live in Lauderdale County school board District 5 will be able to chose a candidate for school board.
The ballot also contains two initiatives regarding medical marijuana. Initiative 65, which is the result of a petition that more than 228,000 Mississippians signed, would allow patients with debilitating medical conditions to use medical marijuana. Initiative 65A, which the state legislature placed on the ballot, would create a medical marijuana program that lawmakers can regulate, according to Mississippi Today.
On the ballot, Mississippi voters will first be asked whether they want to amend the state’s constitution with one of the initiatives or whether they do not want either initiative. They will then be asked whether they want to vote for Initiative 65 or Initiative 65A.
Mississippians will also vote on a ballot measure that regards elections for statewide office. Currently, if no candidate in a statewide race both wins the popular vote and receives the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives districts, the House decides on the race, according to Ballotpedia. The measure on the ballot would eliminate the requirement that a winning candidate receive the most votes in a majority of House districts. And when no candidate wins the popular vote, a runoff election would take place.
Lastly, people will vote on whether to approve a new design for the state flag. The flag contains a magnolia blossom and the words, “In God We Trust.”
Donna Jill Johnson, Lauderdale County circuit clerk, said in an email that voters can skip over any part of the ballot.
She also said that campaign materials — such as a t-shirt, a car decal or a sign with a candidate’s name — cannot be within 150 feet of a precinct entrance.
Johnson added that Mississippi doesn’t have early voting, but people can vote absentee if they have a legal reason to do so. As of Oct. 25, 3,227 absentee ballots had been cast in Lauderdale County, a four percent increase from the total number of absentee ballots received in the county in the 2016 election, according to Secretary of State reports.
The Secretary of State has a Polling Place Locator on its website that allows residents to find their polling place. Voters can also find out their precinct by looking at the top of their voter registration card, according to Johnson.
