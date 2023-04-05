Wet weather in store to round out week

Lauderdale County residents will want to pack their umbrellas as rain chances rise for the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service in Jackson is forecasting rain chances rising throughout the day Thursday from 40% in the morning to 70% by evening. The chance for precipitation will remain the same through Friday before climbing to 90% Friday night.
A 70% chance of rain Saturday will round out what is expected to be a wet week.
While Meridian and Lauderdale County are expected to see mostly rain, there is also a small chance of severe weather.
The National Weather Service warned severe storms capable of producing wind up to 60 mph, hail up to a quarter in size and potential tornadoes are possible across much of the state heading into Wednesday night. Northwestern Lauderdale County is included in the potential threat area.
The northwest corner of the county is also included in a flash flooding threat area through Friday. The National Weather Service warned heavy rains could bring up to two inches of rain in a short time, causing low lying areas and areas with poor drainage to flood.
