Wet weather expected next week

Meridian residents will want to pack their umbrellas when heading out on Monday as a sunny New Year’s Day gives way to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Jackson forecast shows the Meridian area can expect to see rain after noon on Monday and continue throughout the day Tuesday.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encouraged residents to keep an eye on the weather over the next several days as predicted rain may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas. Residents are urged not to drive through flooded areas and use caution while out and about.
In a hazardous weather statement, the National Weather Service said some severe storms are possible heading into next week, with the greatest threat to the East Mississippi area coming Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Forecasters warned severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, hail and even tornadoes were possible throughout much of the state early next week.
While wet, temperatures are expected to stay warm with highs in the mid-70’s through the first part of the week. Cooler weather in the 50s and 60s are expected to arrive Wednesday and continue into the weekend.
