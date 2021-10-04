A local principal was honored Friday night with a special award for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Lauderdale High School principal Shane Rodgers received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) from the Department of Defense. The award, which Rodgers received prior to West Lauderdale's homecoming game, is given to a civilian by someone from the military.
Rodgers was nominated by coach and teacher Staff Sgt. Lavarus Rue, who serves with the 186th Air Refueling Wing.
“I was very honored," Rodgers said. "I really didn’t have any idea that I was going receive anything like that..I am very humbled."
Rodgers said even that even though he appreciated the honor, he credited school staff for their efforts during the pandemic.
“Our teachers and our support staff here...they've been on the front lines," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.