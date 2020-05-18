West Lauderdale's Jackson Lafferty gets head start on becoming a Marine

Jackson Lafferty is one step closer to fulfilling his goal of serving his country.
“I've wanted to be in the Marines for forever – since I was little,” said the West Lauderdale rising senior. “I wanted to go to this academy. It seems like a really fun thing to do and it will help me when I enlist."
Lafferty was accepted into the Summer Leadership and Development Academy with the U.S. Marine Corps. Out of 895 applicants, 120 were approved. Lafferty was the only one from Mississippi accepted into the program.
Out of 120 applicants, Lafferty was the only one from Mississippi accepted into the program.
The program is open to rising sophomores and juniors who show leadership abilities. Participants learn core values of the Marine Corps mission, military culture, and leadership principles.
“It was pretty cool to get accepted, because it's hard to get into,” Lafferty said.
The program was scheduled to take place in Quantico, Virginia, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accepted students were recognized on social media, and those unable to attend this year can apply next year.
“I'm kind of disappointed, but I understand the circumstances,” Lafferty said.
During the application process, Lafferty had to submit references, write an essay, complete a physical fitness test, and meet certain ethical and moral standards.
Lafferty's recruiter, Marine Sgt. Christopher McGee, described the young man as driven.
"He's already shown signs of early leadership and determination," McGee said. "That initiative to be able to act, and to be the change."
Lafferty has honed his leadership skills in the Boy Scouts, where he's earned the Eagle Scout designation. He also runs cross country at his school.
"I think Jackson will have a positive influence no matter where he goes," said James Swartz, the Scoutmaster of Troop 16. "His personality is kind of contagious."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.