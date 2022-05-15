COLLINSVILLE — Mallory Lewis has been busy the last year and a half, but she’s not necessarily been focused on the normal things high school seniors worry about.
Lewis, a senior at West Lauderdale, is on a crusade. She’s been planning and building a pollinator garden at Okatibee Lake, near the dam site where many people walk and exercise.
Lewis became interested in pollinator gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The concerns over the loss of pollinators is something that everybody should be concerned about, because if we lose pollinators, we literally lose our whole ecosystem,” Lewis said, noting that there have been international concerns about the decline of honeybees for the past 20 years.
According to scientists, pollination of agricultural crops by honeybees is worth $117 billion per year globally and $8 billion per year in the U.S. The economic importance of insect pollinators, especially honeybees, has led to introduction of honeybees to most regions of the globe.
Recently, however, declines in pollinator abundances have generated concerns for agriculture crops. The loss of naturally occurring wildflowers due to urban development and the use of chemical herbicides on roadways has created changes in the pollinator populations.
Although honeybees are the most common pollinators, there are other important species such as bumblebees, butterflies, moths, wasps and flies. Lewis wants to reverse this trend in Lauderdale County by planting wildflowers and native species of plants around the reservoir.
To complete her goal, she’s teamed up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and met with Lauderdale County Master Gardeners and Shani Hay with the MSU Extension Service for technical advice.
“The U.S. Army Corps guys have been so helpful,” Lewis said. We couldn’t have made this possible without their support in both equipment and supplies.”
The Lauderdale County Master Gardeners also donated money to help Lewis buy wildflower seeds for the project, and the MSU Extension Service offered tips on cleaning up the site, which was covered with weeds and invasive plants.Soil testing and getting rid of the weeds were the beginning of reclaiming the area. The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers will bush hog the area, but had not considered replanting plants in the area until Lewis stepped up with her idea.
“The world needs more pollinators,” Hay said. “And it also needs more people like Mallory, who is an inspiration for us all with her hard work and dedication to see something like this through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.