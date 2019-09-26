West Lauderdale's share table provides food for students in need

Students at West Lauderdale Middle and High schools can help fellow students in need by contributing to a sharing table in the schools' cafeteria.
Students can anonymously leave unwanted and unopened food, such as fruit, juice, milk, chips, carrots or Twinkies. The leftover items come from school meals or from students who pack their lunch. Students who pick up the food do so anonymously.
The table is for students who might not get enough to eat or might not have enough food at home, said Evelyn Chaudron, the cafeteria manager.
“It's greatly appreciated by some when they come by,” she said.
Chaudron said the table teaches students to be compassionate, while also learning how to conserve food.
“It makes them aware of others that may be in need, that they don’t realize,” she said.
Glenn Boothe, the principal at the Middle School, said the table provides an avenue for students to share unwanted items and to create less food waste.
“If a kid doesn’t want it and it's not been open, they can just put it on the share table,” he said. “If someone wants to eat that or consume it, they can take it,” Boothe said.
Chaudron said the table will be used as long as the students need it.
“The sharing table has been a good thing, because they can help out and receive help,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.