West Lauderdale Middle School collects 10,003 cans of food to help the needy

COLLINSVILLE — The holidays will be a little brighter for needy families around Lauderdale County thanks to the students, staff and parents at West Lauderdale Middle School.
As part of a yearly drive, the school collected cans of food to be delivered to the Wesley House, LO.V.E.'s Kitchen and the Salvation Army during the holidays.
The Fill the Mayflower Food Drive is sponsored by Little Caesar’s Pizza and Dairy Queen and includes Lauderdale County Schools, the Meridian Public School District and area private schools.
West Lauderdale Middle collected 10,003 cans from Oct. 14 until Nov. 1, taking in about five times as many cans as it did last year.
“We've never had this many,” said Kara Skinner, the school's student services coordinator. “All of the teachers were on board, and our students jumped on board with their parents."
Classes competed to collect the most cans, with the winning class getting a pizza and ice cream cake party. One student donated 1,459 cans with help from their grandparents, Skinner said.
Because Thanksgiving and other holidays are just around the corner, collecting food is a good way to give back to the community, she said.
“It's so rewarding, especially during the holiday season,” Skinner said.
Fifth grader Brody Gressett said that even though his class didn’t win the competition, he was glad to participate in the drive.
“We don’t know what it feels like when others don’t have food and stuff,” he said.
Eighth grader Hunter Moore said the drive demonstrated that young people can be good stewards.
“Just the thought that we as a school can come together and give all these cans to people that really need them for Thanksgiving,” Moore said.
Next year, the school hopes to collect more cans, so students can continue to give back to the community, Skinner said.
“It's teaching them how they can make a difference in someone’s life," Skinner said. And letting them know that not everyone has what we have."
