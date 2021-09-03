West Lauderdale High School is mourning the death of a student who died in an accident Thursday evening.
Cade Sharron, 17, died around 5:30 p.m in a vehicle accident on Sunshine Road, said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
WLHS Principal Shane Rodgers said Sharron represented what it meant to be a West Lauderdale Knight.
"We lost a great young man yesterday when Cade Sharron tragically lost his life,” Rodgers said. “Cade was a kind-hearted young man with a quick smile. He was a friend to everyone on our campus who knew him. Cade embodied what it meant to be a West Lauderdale Knight. We are deeply saddened at the loss of such a wonderful young man, and we will miss him terribly. “
On Friday, district support staff, as well as area youth pastors, were at the school to provide support to students.
Rodgers asked the community to keep Sharron’s parents and family in their thoughts.
“This is a troubling time for us all, but we are a family at WLHS. Like any family, we will lean on each other during this difficult time,” Rodgers said. “ We humbly ask our community to keep Cade's family and our school in their prayers in the coming days and weeks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.