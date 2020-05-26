West Lauderdale grads get ready to serve their country

COLLINSVILLE — John Byrd can check one more thing off his list before heading off to basic training for the U.S. Army on June 16.
“It's pretty overwhelming that I've been here for so long and finally graduating,” said Byrd, one of four West Lauderdale students graduating on Tuesday. "It's a big chapter closing in your life.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lauderdale County School District is holding formal graduation ceremonies in June, but students like Byrd with military obligations are graduating early.
Instead of a large ceremony, students' names were called individually while their families looked on. The graduates then received their diplomas.
Byrd’s recruiter, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Chris Summers said Tuesday's ceremony was the first graduation he's attended this year that wasn't virtual.
Byrd was thankful he was able to walk across the stage, because not all students had the same opportunity.
“It feels like I got a lot more love than a lot of other students did at other schools around the country. ” he said. "I'm thankful for that.”
After graduating, Caitlin Babb will enter the U.S. Navy. She's excited to finish high school, even though her class missed out on some important things after schools were closed in March.
“We've still got to make good memories at the same time,” she said.
“It's still kind of emotional, it just feels like it's completed now,” said Mackenzie Bohl, who will soon join the Mississippi Air National Guard.
Bohl described the ceremony as a perfect end to her senior year, and was appreciative of the district's efforts to recognize students with military obligations.
Looking ahead, Northeast will hold its graduation for students with military obligations on Wednesday, May 27, followed by Southeast on Thursday, May 28 and Clarkdale on Friday, May 29. Each ceremony will start at 10 a.m. under social distancing guidelines.
