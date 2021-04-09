The Wesley House Community Center and the Key Field Army National Guard Sexual Assault Prevention office are partnering to bring community awareness to the issues of child abuse and sexual assault.
The events next week aim to reach out to victims and survivors of child abuse and sexual assault while making available the assistance of service providers in our area, a media release said.
On Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m., there will be a kick-off at the Mississippi Arts + Entertiment Experience. The event will include friends and dignitaries gathering to support victims of child abuse and sexual assault by leaving their mark on a canvas. Throughout the week of April 12, Key Field SAPR and Wesley House will display a canvas collage in front of the MAX for individuals to leave teal and blue colored handprints or notations.
On Thursday, April 22 at 9 a.m., a tree will be planted at Planet Playground to honor victims and survivors of abuse. The Key Field Air National Guard SAPR and the Wesley House Community Center will plant a magnolia tree donated by Al’s Garden and Gift.
For more information, contact the Wesley House at 601-485-4736.
