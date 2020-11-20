As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, local agencies are making plans for their annual Thanksgiving meals next week.
The Wesley House, located at 1520 8th Ave., Meridian, will distribute Thanksgiving meal bags from 9 a.m.- noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24. The meal will include a ham and sides such as canned vegetables. The agency will not bag distribute food bags on Wednesday.
L.OV.E’s Kitchen, at 801 18th Ave., will offer grab-and-go meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, said Director Fannie Johnson. Meals will not be served indoors, she said.
