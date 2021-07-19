Wesley House expands to meet increased need

As the community's needs continue to grow, the Wesley House Community Center in Meridian is expanding.
The agency is adding a parking lot, converting a conference room into more space for its child advocacy program and opening an indoor play center, said its director, David Schultz. The center will also have more bathrooms.
The child advocacy center serves clients in Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Jasper, Clarke and Wayne counties. Schultz said Neshoba and Newton counties were recently added to the program. The new space holds six additional rooms for the child advocacy center.
The center has also acquired a church across the street, which will become a community room, Schultz said.
In addition to the physical expansion, the non-profit purchased a walk-in cooler through the Mac Haik Food Fund. Schultz said the cooler will allow the center to offer more fresh and frozen food.
“We’ve been blessed by the support from the community," Schultz said.
