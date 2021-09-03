Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star

Leaders and volunteers from the Wesley House Community Center delivered food bags to Hurricane Ida evacuees at the Quality Inn in Meridian Friday. The bags included non-perishable items like bread and water. 

Wesley House delivers food to Hurricane Ida evacuees

David Schultz, executive director of the Wesley House prepares to give bags to Hurricane Ida evacuees Friday morning at the Quality Inn. 
Wesley House staffers Darnell Gray and Ellis Lewis unload cases of water at the Quality Inn in Meridian.

