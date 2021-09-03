Wesley House delivers food to Hurricane Ida evacuees

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star
Leaders and volunteers from the Wesley House Community Center delivered food bags to Hurricane Ida evacuees at the Quality Inn in Meridian Friday. The bags included non-perishable items like bread and water.
Col. Thomas C. Temple, 72, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. He was born on Oct. 11, 1948, to the late John W. Temple and Ruth B. Temple in Meridian, Miss. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1966. Col. Temple retired from …
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Cynthia B. Knighton, 56, of Meridian, who died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
Graveside services for Mr. Johnny R. Houston are Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 12 p.m., at New Hope Church Cemetery, DeKalb. Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Tammika Sims, 40, of Quitman, who died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at South Central Regional Medical Center, Laurel.
