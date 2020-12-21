Wesley House, Atmos Energy partner for 'Sharing the Warmth'

Wesley House in Meridian is partnering with a local energy utility to help families in need.
The agency has partnered with Atmos Energy for a program called Sharing the Warmth, which helps Wesley House clients pay their utility bills.
“We are just trying to make the public aware of this program to help those needing help with their gas bill,” said David Shultz, executive director of the Wesley House.
“For families with children, and especially the elderly on fixed incomes, the program can help people stay current with their energy bills," he said.
Linda Waters, public affairs manager with Atmos, said the program isn't just for low-income people, but for those who might need help with their bills. She said the funds can also be used to weatherize homes.
For more information, visit atmosenergy.com or call the Wesley House at 601-485-4736.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.