THURSDAY
• Meridian High School Homecoming Parade, 5:30 p.m.
• WineDown: Pinot Noir at The MAX, 6:30-9 p.m. - Registration required. $15 per person/free for Max members. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center, 7:30 p.m. - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200
FRIDAY
• Meridian High School vs Northwest Rankin, 7 p.m. - Homecoming Game.
SATURDAY
• Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut, 7:40 a.m. Dumont Plaza.
• Hometown Heroes Weekend at Lazy Acres Farm Fun in Chunky. All past and present members of the U.S. Military, and First Responders admitted free with ID.
• Project Hope's “Lean on Me”, the second annual Suicide Awareness & Prevention Music Fest from 3-7 p.m. at Bonita Lakes. The event, sponsored by the Mississippi Alliance to End Suicide, will feature live music from The Firehouse Church Gospel Choir, Britt Gully, Scott McQuaig, Bryan Culpepper and My Savior Story.
SUNDAY
• Sucarnochee Revue Sunday Matinee, 2 p.m., at the Meridian Temple Theatre with host Jacky “Jack” White. Tickets $10 at the door.
