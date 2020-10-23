Wedgworth learns life lessons in 'double whammy' of cancer and COVID-19

A double whammy.

That’s how Jennifer Wedgworth describes the experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer just as a global pandemic caused school and business shutdowns.

“Everything was just so uncertain,” the 46-year-old recalled. “I had to really step back and try to take things piece by piece and process.”

Wedgworth was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma on March 6. About a week later, her daughter’s school closed and many hospitals and medical offices started changing their protocols in response to concerns about the potential spread of the deadly virus.

Wedgworth and her husband Billy did research on the disease and agreed upon a course of action while also helping their daughter Layton, who is 12, navigate the abrupt change to virtual schooling.

She decided to have a lumpectomy – a removal of the cancerous tumor – in early April. In May, she started 20 rounds of radiation, which she finished in late June. She has returned to work and her family has returned to the global pandemic version of “normal.”

She said she continues to be especially cautious about the virus, since her medical team says she is vulnerable post-radiation. Throughout her treatment, she had to limit her exposure to visitors, but says people still found creative ways to reach out in love, calling and texting, sending her reading recommendations, food and other supports.

“My immune system is compromised and so of course that makes us careful,” she said. “The virus does make everything more complicated.”

Wedgworth, who is now on a preventative drug with some intense side effects, said she recommends newly diagnosed parents be as honest as they can with their children – particularly if they are tweens or older.

Pull quote “Dealing with cancer and COVID at the same time has helped me to really slow down like nothing else. It’s helped me to look at what is important in life and to see that really, it’s family life that is so important – my husband and daughter. Those relationships are more important than any activities or work or commitments in the broader community. I’ve stepped back and slowed down and realized a lot. I know I’m not the same.” - Jennifer Wedgworth, breast cancer patient

“We were just very honest and open,” she said. “We let her know what the diagnosis was and what it did and did not mean. When she first heard that it was cancer, she immediately thought of … people we know who have died and it was very scary for her. I had to let her know that many people get treatment and are OK. We still answer those questions sometimes.”

When her daughter Layton is prone to worry – about cancer or anything, really – Wedgworth said she gives her the same advice.

“I tell her she can worry when I am worried,” she said. “And, of course, there are those human moments of fear, but mostly I do not worry.”

Wedgworth said she has had some shifts in her thinking while dealing with the double whammy of cancer and a pandemic.

“Dealing with cancer and COVID at the same time has helped me to really slow down like nothing else,” she said. “It’s helped me to look at what is important in life and to see that really, it’s family life that is so important – my husband and daughter. Those relationships are more important than any activities or work or commitments in the broader community. I’ve stepped back and slowed down and realized a lot. I know I’m not the same.”

She said she has even learned gratitude in the midst of the uncertainty and suffering.

New MRI machine gives medical teams another tool to fight breast cancer Rush Health Systems has a new tool in the fight against breast cancer, as well as other diseases.

“I see that through the deepest suffering, God has taught me the deepest lessons,” she said. “He can transform something terrible into something wonderful. I go back to that a lot – that this suffering isn’t for nothing because there are lessons and growth in it. There are dark days, but God can make those dark days better.”