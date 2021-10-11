Wechsler Day returns Saturday

After being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, an event honoring a historic school in Meridian returns this weekend.
Wechsler Awareness Day is planned for 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wechsler School at 1430 30th Ave.
The event will feature food, games, historical presentations, music and a special salute to first responders. A special guest will be Hazlehurst native Lawrence Pillers, a two-time Super Bowl champion.
The school, which was built in 1894, was the first brick public school in Mississippi for Black students built with public funds. The goal of the event is to raise funds towards to ongoing restoration of the school.
For more information, call 601-527-8949 or visit www.wechslerfoundation.com.
