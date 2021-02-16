Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.