The City of Meridian will be under a curfew from 5 p.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous road ways, the City respectfully asks for all residents to limit travel to essential personnel only,” a city press release stated.
City offices and departments will be closed on Tuesday, except for essential personnel. The City Council meeting on Tuesday has been rescheduled to Thursday at 5 p.m.
According to the press release, city officials will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will provide additional updates as they become available.
“Residents are encouraged to use extreme caution during this time,” the press release said.
The latest road conditions are available at mdottraffic.com.
Closures
Classes at Meridian Community College will be taught online Tuesday. Students should monitor Canvas accounts for more information. The MCC campus will be closed and employees should work from home if possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday.
The East Central Community College campus will be closed Tuesday. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday.
All campuses of East Mississippi Community College will be closed Tuesday. Classes will be conducted virtually.
