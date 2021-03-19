To honor survivors and non-survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will host a special outdoors worship service at 5. p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at the Sammie Davidson Complex in Meridian.
“Many of us have been ill with COVID-19 and have recovered, and many of us have lost loved ones, friends, and church members during this pandemic,” said West Mt. Moriah Pastor The Rev. Odell Hopkins. “All our lives have been changed since March of last year, still God is good to us. It's time that we let him know that we trust and remember.”
Services will include music by Terrence Davis and Jay McGhee, with the Meridian High School Color Guard presenting arms. There will be a memorial tribute with a wreath-laying ceremony led by Joyce Griffin Bell. Services will conclude with the song “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” sung by Cassandra Hall. Those participating will receive a memorial or survival cross in remembrance.
“We want this time to be a tremendous witness to the world of how things can be accomplished while seasoned with the grace God gives to believers,” Hopkins said. “While we may have some challenges ahead, we believe with all our hearts that we are up to the task, because as believers we can be filled with grace.”
“We will do our best to worship together again in a way that brings glory to God and encouragement to the believers,” Hopkins said. “And, I might add, that we would see souls won into the Kingdom of God.”
Participants are asked to wear masks or face coverings, and social distancing will be practiced. Those who are not comfortable being out among people may remain in their cars. The Sammie Davidson Complex is located at 1617 College Dr., Meridian.
For more information call 601-282-5137.
